Technical & Facilities Manager, Pier 2/3
The ACO is one of Australia’s most dynamic and highly regarded performing arts organisations. We are looking for a committed Technical & Facilities Manager to join our team:
- Exciting, new opportunity
- Full time, permanent role
- Competitive salary
ABOUT THE ACO
Led by its charismatic Artistic Director, Richard Tognetti, the Australian Chamber Orchestra is renowned world-wide for its inspired and courageous programming and unrivalled performances. The ACO collaborates with an extraordinary range of artists including the world’s leading performers, cinematographers, writers, and visual artists. In early 2022, the ACO will move to its new, purpose-built home on Pier 2/3 in Sydney’s Walsh Bay Arts Precinct, which includes a 275 seat Performance Space, Rehearsal Room, Media Suite and Event Space - an exciting new home for performance, presentation, community engagement and collaborative opportunities.
ABOUT THE POSITION
This role will be responsible for managing and maintaining the technical facilities of the ACO’s new Pier 2/3 venues, overseeing the planning and delivery of technical operations in the venues, overseeing casual technical and stage management staff and will play a key role in WHS & risk management.
The key venues in the ACO tenancy are:
- Performance Space with Control Room: a flexible space of 276 seats, including balcony, able to be configured to a flat floor with a retractable seating bank. Designed for music performances, recordings, talks, film screenings and other events. Provisioned with rigging for DMX controlled lighting, sound recording, projector and screen and sound systems.
- Rehearsal Room: a flexible space for music rehearsals, workshops, recordings, masterclasses, talks and presentations (for up to 80 people). Provisioned with rigging for DMX controlled lighting and sound recording, as well as a sound system, projector and screen.
- Event Space with commercial kitchen and bar: a flexible space accommodating up to 230 people that can be used for a range of events and functions in different formats. Provisioned with architectural lighting and overhead rigging for DMX controlled production lighting, sound system and projection infrastructure.
- Media Suite: a multi-role ergonomic workspace for recording control, broadcast control and presentation, as well as audio and video post-production.
In addition, there is a Shared Foyer with other Pier 2/3 tenants (Bell Shakespeare and Australian Theatre for Young People).
POSITION REQUIREMENTS
The successful applicant will meet the following position requirements:
Skills & Experience:
- Significant experience at production and/or technical management level or higher within an arts company, a multi artform venue or on large scale productions;
- Knowledge and practical experience of all relevant WHS legislation and safety systems in a performance venue;
- Knowledge and experience of current rigging and work at height practices, flying systems and staging;
- Superior organisational and time management skills with demonstrable experience in managing multiple projects and competing priorities;
- Exemplary people management skills, including experience in successfully building strong relationships with staff and stakeholders;
- Experience successfully preparing, managing and reporting on project budgets;
- Highly competent written and spoken communication skills with excellent attention to detail;
- Capacity for swift and effective decision making under pressure;
- Computer literacy including advanced competence in MS Excel;
- A current driver’s license (ability to drive manual vehicle an advantage).
Advantageous Qualifications & Experience:
- Experience of working with a variety of touring companies and corporate clients;
- Musical literacy and or familiarity with orchestral and chamber music repertoire; and
- Experience in working with performing arts venue management and asset management databases (e.g. Artifax and Trail).
Attitudes:
- A passion for working within a dynamic performing arts organisation;
- Interest in music;
- A kind team player who does not compromise on personal responsibility;
- Enthusiasm, initiative, self-motivation and self-discipline; and
- A willingness to work flexible hours.
ACO CULTURE
- From the stage to behind the scenes, our team is a passionate, dedicated and diverse family;
- We never stop looking for ways to bring something new to what we do and every day we inspire audiences and each other with our ambition, enthusiasm and openness;
- We recognise that everyone brings something unique to our team and that it’s our collective experience, skills and spirit that connects us as one; and
- Our workplace is flexible and family friendly, with training and professional development opportunities provided.
A full position description can be downloaded here.
HOW TO APPLY
Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to join our team. To apply, please download the position description and forward your CV and an accompanying cover letter outlining your relevant skills and experience in relation to the requirements for the role to [email protected]
Any queries about the position, please contact Luke Shaw, Director of Artistic Operations, at [email protected]
Applications close: 22 September 2021
The ACO is committed to equity and inclusion and welcomes applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) backgrounds and people with a disability.