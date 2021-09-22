Technical & Facilities Manager, Pier 2/3

The ACO is one of Australia’s most dynamic and highly regarded performing arts organisations. We are looking for a committed Technical & Facilities Manager to join our team:

Exciting, new opportunity

Full time, permanent role

Competitive salary

ABOUT THE ACO

Led by its charismatic Artistic Director, Richard Tognetti, the Australian Chamber Orchestra is renowned world-wide for its inspired and courageous programming and unrivalled performances. The ACO collaborates with an extraordinary range of artists including the world’s leading performers, cinematographers, writers, and visual artists. In early 2022, the ACO will move to its new, purpose-built home on Pier 2/3 in Sydney’s Walsh Bay Arts Precinct, which includes a 275 seat Performance Space, Rehearsal Room, Media Suite and Event Space - an exciting new home for performance, presentation, community engagement and collaborative opportunities.