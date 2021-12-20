About the ACO

Led by its charismatic Artistic Director, Richard Tognetti, the Australian Chamber Orchestra is renowned world-wide for its inspired and courageous programming and unrivalled performances. The ACO collaborates with an extraordinary range of artists including the world’s leading performers, cinematographers, writers, and visual artists. In early 2022, the ACO will move to its new, purpose-built home on Pier 2/3 in Sydney’s Walsh Bay Arts Precinct (WBAP), an exciting new home for performance, presentation, community engagement and collaborative opportunities, which includes a 275 seat Performance Space, a Rehearsal Room suitable for recitals and talks for up to 80 guests and a spectacular Event Space for around 200 people. In addition, there is a Shared Foyer and Shared Foyer Bar with other Pier 2/3 tenants including Bell Shakespeare and the Australian Theatre For Young People (ATYP).

View Pier 2/3 Fly-over Video

About the Role

The ACO’s move to Pier 2/3 represents a major new chapter for the ACO, after operating more than 20 years underground at their Circular Quay base. This move requires several new outward-facing roles, including this position as well as the ACO Pier 2/3 Technical & Facilities Manager and the ACO Pier 2/3 Commercial & Venue Partnerships Manager. This new team will manage the Venue under the direction of the ACO's COO.

The Front of House & Event Services Manager is a hands-on role responsible for maintaining an exemplary level of customer service and providing a safe Front of House environment for audience, patrons, visitors and staff ensuring compliance with WHS legislation at all times, as well as successfully managing the delivery of external events at the Venue.