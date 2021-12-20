Front of House & Event Services Manager, Pier 2/3
The ACO is one of Australia’s most dynamic and highly regarded performing arts organisations. We are looking for a committed Front of House & Event Services Manager for the ACO’s new home at Pier 2/3 to join our team:
- Exciting, new opportunity
- Full-time, two-year term
- Competitive salary
About the ACO
Led by its charismatic Artistic Director, Richard Tognetti, the Australian Chamber Orchestra is renowned world-wide for its inspired and courageous programming and unrivalled performances. The ACO collaborates with an extraordinary range of artists including the world’s leading performers, cinematographers, writers, and visual artists. In early 2022, the ACO will move to its new, purpose-built home on Pier 2/3 in Sydney’s Walsh Bay Arts Precinct (WBAP), an exciting new home for performance, presentation, community engagement and collaborative opportunities, which includes a 275 seat Performance Space, a Rehearsal Room suitable for recitals and talks for up to 80 guests and a spectacular Event Space for around 200 people. In addition, there is a Shared Foyer and Shared Foyer Bar with other Pier 2/3 tenants including Bell Shakespeare and the Australian Theatre For Young People (ATYP).
About the Role
The ACO’s move to Pier 2/3 represents a major new chapter for the ACO, after operating more than 20 years underground at their Circular Quay base. This move requires several new outward-facing roles, including this position as well as the ACO Pier 2/3 Technical & Facilities Manager and the ACO Pier 2/3 Commercial & Venue Partnerships Manager. This new team will manage the Venue under the direction of the ACO's COO.
The Front of House & Event Services Manager is a hands-on role responsible for maintaining an exemplary level of customer service and providing a safe Front of House environment for audience, patrons, visitors and staff ensuring compliance with WHS legislation at all times, as well as successfully managing the delivery of external events at the Venue.
What we're looking for
The successful applicant will meet the following position requirements:
Required Skills, Experience & Qualifications:
- At least 5 years’ demonstrated experience working in Front of House and / or Event Management, or in a similar role within the Arts or Entertainment industries;
- Exemplary customer service and communication skills;
- Knowledge and practical experience of all relevant WHS legislation and safety systems in a performance venue and customer service environment;
- Fire and Emergency Management experience;
- Leadership skills with a proven ability to build, roster and manage a high performing team in a customer service environment;
- Ability to manage challenging situations with tact and professionalism;
- Capacity for swift and effective decision making under pressure; and
- Planning and project management skills and experience, coupled with exceptional attention to detail.
Advantageous Qualifications & Experience:
- Working knowledge of venue/event management systems (e.g. Artifax).
Attitudes:
- Commitment to high level, solution focused customer service;
- Commitment to safety;
- Ability to work with enthusiasm and flexibility in a fast pace, agile, small team environment
- A kind team player who does not compromise on personal responsibility;
- Initiative, self-motivation and self-discipline;
- An interest in music; and
- A willingness to work flexible hours.
ACO CULTURE
- From the stage to behind the scenes, our team is a passionate, dedicated and diverse family;
- We never stop looking for ways to bring something new to what we do and every day we inspire audiences and each other with our ambition, enthusiasm and openness;
- We recognise that everyone brings something unique to our team and that it’s our collective experience, skills and spirit that connects us as one; and
- Our workplace is flexible with training and professional development opportunities provided.
How to Apply
Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to join our team. To apply, please download the position description and forward your CV and an accompanying cover letter outlining your relevant skills and experience in relation to the requirements for the role to [email protected].
Any queries about the position, please contact Alex Cameron-Fraser, Chief Operating Officer, at [email protected].
Applications close: 20 December 2021
DIVERSITY & INCLUSION
The ACO is committed to equity and inclusion and welcomes applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, people with a disability, mature age workers, and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI+) people.
COVID-19 VACCINATION REQUIREMENT
ACO’s view is that vaccines are an effective tool for protecting people against COVID-19. To minimise the risk of exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace, ACO currently requires that all employees who are able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.